After Pune, now 32-year-old dies after colliding with minor's bike in Mumbai
Amid ongoing row over Pune Porsche accident, a 32-year-old individual died in a collision with a minor's bike in Mumbai's Mazgaon area. The victim, Irfan Nawab Ali Shaikh, was taken to JJ Hospital but succumbed to injuries. The minor involved was detained and taken to Dongri Children's Home.
Mumbai News: Amid ongoing row over Pune Porsche accident, a tragic incident occurred in Mumbai's Mazgaon area, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old individual following a collision with a minor's bike. The incident occurred around 7 am, leaving Irfan Nawab Ali Shaikh critically injured. He was swiftly transported to JJ Hospital for urgent medical attention, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.