After Pune, now 32-year-old dies after colliding with minor's bike in Mumbai

Mumbai News: Amid ongoing row over Pune Porsche accident, a tragic incident occurred in Mumbai's Mazgaon area, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old individual following a collision with a minor's bike. The incident occurred around 7 am, leaving Irfan Nawab Ali Shaikh critically injured. He was swiftly transported to JJ Hospital for urgent medical attention, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response to the incident, the JJ Marg police took action, detaining the minor involved and transferring them to Dongri Children's Home. Additionally, the father of the minor was apprehended by the authorities. The JJ Marg police have registered a case under section 304(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3 and 4 of the Motor Vehicle Act, as confirmed by the Mumbai Police.

According to police, the victim was badly injured and was taken to JJ Hospital for treatment, where he died during the treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Police said that the minor has been sent to the juvenile home.

Police has detained the minor along with his father and a case has been registered under section 304(2) of IPC and section 3,4 of Motor Vehicle Act.

Further investigation is underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes only days after a drunk minor killed two people with his speeding Porsche in Pune, highlighting a deeper problem of regulation by the Maharashtra government and Maharashtra police.

The deceased were two young IT professionals, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, both from Madhya Pradesh.

The lawyer representing the accused said that a Juvenile Justice Board will decide whether or not the teenager involved in mowing down two people with his luxury race car earlier this week, should be tried as an adult. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, Prashant Patil, lawyer of the accused said, "The Juvenile Justice Act has procedures to determine whether the accused Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) be considered a minor or an adult. It takes almost 90 days to conduct this procedure."

According to the lawyer, the individual doesn't need to remain in rehabilitation for these procedures, as the investigation is carried out further. Patil said that the Juvenile Justice Board monitors the assessments through regular reports and complaints reports and decides after nearly 90 days whether to treat the minor or CCL as an adult.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

