Maharashtra aims to vaccinate 3 lakh people per day: Health minister Rajesh Tope

A file photo of Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

2 min read . 08:43 PM IST

ANI

We are moving toward another peak in infections of Covid-19 but there is no need to panic. About 95% of all patients are asymptomatic. We want to be aggressive in vaccination. Three lakh doses per day is our target. I will be monitoring this myself, says health minister Rajesh Tope