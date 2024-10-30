Maharashtra air pollution: Mumbai, Pune, Thane among cities with ‘poor’ AQI, check details

Changes in weather conditions, high vehicular emission, and firecracker burning have led to deterioration in air quality in many Maharashtra cities, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, etc. Most of these cities emerged as the top polluted places in the state on Wednesday morning, according to aqi.in's real-time data.
Maharashtra's air quality remained in the ‘Moderate’ category on Wednesday. ANI visuals from Bandra Reclamation area in Mumbai showed poor air visibility in the area due to air pollution and reduced temperature.
Maharashtra's air quality index score came at 94 on Wednesday. Here are the details of the AQI of top most polluted cities of Mahrashtra, based on aqi.in's real-time data at 8:17 am.
|City
|AQI
|Uran
|322
|Mumbai
|122
|Kalyan
|116
|Ulhasnagar
|110
|Bhiwandi
|105
|Thane
|95
|Nagpur
|90
|Pune
|89
Most Maharashtra cities have witnessed moderate to high pollution over the past few days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's latest data, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, etc, witnessed a mild improvement in air quality (in terms of daily average AQI) on Tuesday compared to Monday.
Mumbai's daily average AQI was reported to be reduced to 96 on Tuesday from 153 on October 28, revealed CPCB's daily bulletin data. Similarly, Nagpur's daily AQI average reduced to 102 on Tuesday from 146 reported on Monday.
Air pollution has remained a major cause of concern in most states of India. In Maharashtra, multiple cities, including those that are the centres of economic activities, witnessed a significant rise in air pollution over five years.
Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, and other Maharashtra cities witnessed a rise in air pollution level over the past five years, reported Deccan Herald earlier citing a report by Respirer Living Sciences Pvt Ltd (Respirer).
The analysis of the data revealed high level of PM2.5 particles across key cities from 2019 to 2024. According to the report, ten out of nineteen non-attainment cities in Maharashtra have shown rising PM2.5 pollution levels despite targeted interventions under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), reported Deccan Herald.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess