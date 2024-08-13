Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar says made mistake by fielding wife against sister Supriya Sule in LS polls, ’One shouldn’t...’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that he made a huge mistake by fielding his wife, Sunetra Pawar, against his cousin Supriya Sule from Baramati in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

One should not allow politics to enter home, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, who is currently on a statewide 'Jan Samman Yatra', told Marathi news channel Jai Maharashtra in an interview.

The decision taken by the party parliamentary board was wrong, the NCP leader, who is on a mass outreach programme ahead of the state assembly polls, said.

"I love all my sisters. One shouldn't allow politics to enter homes. I made a mistake in fielding Sunetra against my sister. This shouldn't have happened. But the parliamentary board (of NCP) made a decision. Now I feel it was wrong," Pawar said.

In the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the NCP—part of the ruling Mahayuti Alliance—fielded Sunetra Pawar against the NCP(SP) president's daughter, Supriya Sule, from Baramati. Sule defeated Sunetra by 1.5 lakh votes. She won the Baramati seat for the fourth successive time with a vote share of 51.85%. However, Sunetra was later elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) stunned the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra by winning 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP won just one seat, Raigad, while the Sharad Pawar faction bagged eight.

When the NCP leader was asked if he would visit his cousin on Raksha Bandhan next week, Ajit Pawar said he is currently on a tour and that if he and his sisters are at one place that day, he will surely meet them.

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister further said he has decided to speak only about development and welfare schemes for farmers, women, and youth and has not responded to criticism against him.