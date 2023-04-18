Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar targeted the Maharashtra government over the death of 13 people due to sunstroke after a state award event in Navi Mumbai.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Pawar demanded an investigation of the incident by a retired judge and registering a case of culpable homicide against the culprits. He has also demanded ₹20 lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹5 lakhs for those affected along with free treatment.

NCP MP Supriya Sule and Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray have also demanded a probe.

Recently, 13 people died of heatstroke in Navi Mumbai after an estimated one million spectators waited for hours in the sun at a government-sponsored awards ceremony.

Around 50 people were hospitalised and 300 felt ill at the event on Sunday when temperatures hit close to 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) with high levels of humidity.

Senior government officials attended the ceremony, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who praised the crowd for waiting so long in the sun.

The office of Maharashtra State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described it as a "sad and disturbing incident" and promised compensation for the victims' relatives.

Yesterday, CM Shinde declared ₹5 lakh as compensation for the next-of-kin of the deceased, adding that the entire medical expenses for those undergoing treatment would be borne by the state government.

The opposition Congress party accused the government of negligence and said it should face criminal charges.

Former CM Thackeray said the award ceremony could have been planned better.

Uddhav, his son Aditya Thackeray and NCP leader Ajit Pawar visited the MGM Kamothe Hospital to take stock of the situation yesterday. Some of the affected people were admitted to Tata Hospital in Kharghar.

Heatwaves have killed more than 6,500 people in India since 2010, and last year saw record temperatures in several cities across the country.

The hot spells are becoming harsher and more frequent across South Asia, spurred by climate change, according to scientists.

Authorities in the eastern state of West Bengal announced a week-long shutdown of all schools, colleges and universities from Monday due to the heat.