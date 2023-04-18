Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar seeks probe after 13 people died due to heatstroke2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
- On Sunday 13 people died of heatstroke in Navi Mumbai after an estimated one million spectators waited for hours in the sun at a government-sponsored awards ceremony
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar targeted the Maharashtra government over the death of 13 people due to sunstroke after a state award event in Navi Mumbai.
