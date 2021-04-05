Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to allow the Covid-19 vaccination of all above the age of 25 years in the state.

CM Thackeray also thanked PM Modi for accepting his proposal of allowing all persons above 45 years of age to be made eligible for the inoculation, a statement from the Maharashtra CMO read.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has written to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi to further lower the age group eligible for vaccination to 25years old to curb the intensity of the rising cases in the state. pic.twitter.com/YWwebaYW9X — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 5, 2021

This comes three days ahead of PM Modi's scheduled interaction with the chief ministers of all states to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to the Prime Minister requesting him for relaxation in conditions for opening new vaccination centres as well as relaxation in the age limit for vaccination against Covid-19 and making it available for all.

In a letter, CM Kejriwal said that if the rules for opening new centres are simplified and everyone is allowed to be vaccinated then the Delhi government can vaccinate all Delhi residents within three months.

CM Kejriwal appreciated the government's efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and wrote, "We have got the support of the Centre at every step. I hope that you will also consider these requests so that an effective fight can be fought against coronavirus."

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with 1,03,558 new infections, pushing the nationwide caseload to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data today.

