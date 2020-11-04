Maharashtra allows cinemas to reopen from 5 November

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra, the last big territory that had remained shut for Bollywood, has allowed cinemas to reopen from 5 November at 50% capacity. An order from the state government on Wednesday said cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and drama theatres will be allowed to function outside containment zones.

No eatables will be allowed inside auditoriums. SOPs for the same will be issued by the cultural affairs department and local authorities, taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting earlier, the order added.

No eatables will be allowed inside auditoriums. SOPs for the same will be issued by the cultural affairs department and local authorities, taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the ministry of information and broadcasting earlier, the order added.

Late September, the ministry of home affairs had announced that movie theatres could resume operations by 15 October.

States like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu had remained significant exceptions, preventing, the release of movies, especially Hindi films, across the country. For many movies, Mumbai and Delhi together make up for nearly 50% of domestic box office revenues.

“Finally, the moment we have waited for. Cinemas in Maharashtra are permitted to commence operations from tomorrow with 50% occupancy and detailed SOPs will be issued soon. A step towards the resurrection of the film exhibition sector," independent exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi tweeted.

Apart from cinema halls, the government has also allowed the reopening of swimming pools used for the training of state, national and international level sportspersons, yoga institutes and indoor sports, outside containment zones, SOPs for all of which will follow.