1 min read.Updated: 01 Mar 2022, 03:01 PM ISTLivemint
The early morning 'kakad aarti' will now be held from 5.15 am instead of 4.30 am and the late night 'shejarti aarti' will be held from 10 pm instead of 10.30 pm.
Devotees can now attend the late night and early morning special 'aartis' in the religious premises of the Saibaba temple in Shirdi from Tuesday.
The Saibaba temple trust shared the update on Tuesday while also noting the revised timings of the two special aartis. The early morning 'kakad aarti' will now be held from 5.15 am instead of 4.30 am and the late night 'shejarti aarti' will be held from 10 pm instead of 10.30 pm.