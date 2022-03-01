Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra allows devotees to attend early morning, late night 'aarti' in Saibaba temple

Maharashtra allows devotees to attend early morning, late night 'aarti' in Saibaba temple

A file photo of Shirdi Sai Baba Temple. 
1 min read . 03:01 PM IST Livemint

  • The early morning 'kakad aarti' will now be held from 5.15 am instead of 4.30 am and the late night 'shejarti aarti' will be held from 10 pm instead of 10.30 pm.

SHIRDI : Devotees can now attend the late night and early morning special 'aartis' in the religious premises of the Saibaba temple in Shirdi from Tuesday. 

The Saibaba temple trust shared the update on Tuesday while also noting the revised timings of the two special aartis. The early morning 'kakad aarti' will now be held from 5.15 am instead of 4.30 am and the late night 'shejarti aarti' will be held from 10 pm instead of 10.30 pm.

In view of the Covid-19-induced night curbs from 11 pm to 5 am in Maharashtra, devotees were unable to attend these special aartis. 

Devotees had demanded that they be allowed to attend both the special prayer events, Bhagyashree Banayat, the CEO of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust said. 

Till 2008, the timings of the morning and evening aartis were 5.15 am and 10 pm, respectively, but later they were changed due to some reasons, she said. 

"We have just reverted to the earlier timings," she added. 

