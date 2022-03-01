This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The early morning 'kakad aarti' will now be held from 5.15 am instead of 4.30 am and the late night 'shejarti aarti' will be held from 10 pm instead of 10.30 pm.
The Saibaba temple trust shared the update on Tuesday while also noting the revised timings of the two special aartis. The early morning 'kakad aarti' will now be held from 5.15 am instead of 4.30 am and the late night 'shejarti aarti' will be held from 10 pm instead of 10.30 pm.
