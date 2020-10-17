The Maha Aghadi Sarkar on 17 October allowed the gymnasiums and fitness centres in the state to start functioning from Dussehra , which falls on October 25 onwards.

However, during a virtual meeting with representatives of gyms and fitness centres, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said group activities like zumba and yoga and steam and sauna facilities won't be allowed.

"Gymnasiums and fitness centres are for the welfare of citizens, so care should be taken to ensure that there is no virus spread. The SoPs should be strictly followed," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

Uddhav Thackeray said the Maharashtra government was going slow on lifting the coronavirus restrictions because there should be no complacency, reports news agency PTI.

Thackeray also said that safety measures, including disinfecting premises at hourly interval, physical distancing, sanitisation and use of masks is mandatory, adding that health checks of trainers and staff should be done on a regular basis.

A few days back, several representatives from the fitness industry met the Governor of Maharashtra, requesting reopening of gyms and fitness centres in the state. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari assured the delegation that he will talk to the state government officials regarding this matter.

According to reports, the gym owners and operators asked the Maharashtra government to allow the reopening of gyms and fitness centres. With this demand, a delegation, including Lalit Dharmani (Chris Gethin Gym), Ritesh Shah (JMK fitness), Shailesh Bharate (fitness professional association) and Praveen Pandav (a health supplement shop owner) met the Governor.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 10,259 new coronavirus cases, taking the state's caseload to 15,86,321. The death toll now stands at 41,965 as 250 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus.

