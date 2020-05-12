Eyeing the tax income that liquor sales generate even as it enforces a strict lockdown, the Maharashtra government has allowed home delivery of liquor in the state.

In an order dated 11 May, the state excise secretary has said that licensees can sell IMFL-spirits, beer, mild liquor and wines as long as they deliver it to the home address of the buyer, keeping in mind safety precautions and social distancing norms. The order shall be in force as long as the lockdown is extended in the state.

Liquor shops were open from 4 May to 6 May, after which the government was forced to shut down after the shops overcrowded and police had to lathicharge customers violating social distancing rules.

The government earned more than ₹100 crore in those 3 days, from the sale of 16.1 lakh litres of liquor. While Maharashtra has 10,000 licensed shops, only about 3000 were open on this three days. Excise is the one of the largest revenue sources for Maharashtra. On every bottle of liquor sold, nearly 72% goes as excise and VAT to the government, the highest tax rate in the country.

The state has already introduced an e-token system in Pune and Nashik for buying liquor. Customers must download an app that lets them place an order at the closest store. They are then informed when they can come to the store to pick up their purchase.

