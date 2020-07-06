Maharashtra allows hotels outside containment zones to operate with 33% capacity

Mumbai: Easing the coronavirus-induced lockdown further, the Maharashtra government on Monday allowed hotels, lodges and guest houses outside containment zones to begin operations from July 8. These entities however, can operate only at 33% of their capacity.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had yesterday said that the government is planning to allow hotels and restaurants to start business soon.

In this regard, the government issued fresh guidelines today wherein, the hotels, lodges and guest houses will have to adhere to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) while operating.

According to the SOPs while the hotels will have to prominently display preventive measures about covid-19, only asymptomatic guests shall be allowed.

Hotels will have to ensure proper crowd management in the hotel as well as in parking lots etc.

In addition to mandatory thermal screening, the reception tables/ space should have protective glass.

Hotels would also be required to adopt contact less processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments for both check in and check out. Hotels would also have to restrict the number of guests in the elevators keeping in mind social distancing norms.

Guests however, are not to be allowed entry if they are not wearing a mask and it would be compulsory for guests to use the Arogya Setu app.

In the restaurants however, seating arrangement is to be reconfigured to ensure social distancing. E-menus and disposable paper napkins are to be encouraged along with room service and

take-aways instead of dine-ins.

Even within the hotels, gaming arcades, children play areas, swimming pools and gymnasiums shall remain closed.

Large gatherings are to be prohibited inside the premises. Use of meeting halls at 33% capacity subject to maximum of 15 participants is permitted, the state government said.

In case there is an ill person in a room, they are to be isolated from others. The hotels will have to inform the nearest medical facility or call the state or district helpline.

Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found covid-19 positive, the state government said.

