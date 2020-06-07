Maharashtra allows individuals to isolate at home

MUMBAI : As Maharashtra nears it covid-19 peak and availability of hospital beds may become further difficult, the state health department today issued guidelines allowing individuals testing positive for corona but with mild or no symptoms to be isolated at home if appropriate facilities are available at their home.

For this, the person has to fill an affidavit after which he will be considered eligible for the same. Post the quarantine period, a corona test will not be needed.

The state government has sent the letter of instruction to all district collectors, municipal commissioners, district surgeons and district health officers in this regard, the health department said.

"As per the guidelines of the Central Government, patients with covid-19 are admitted to the hospitals in three-tier treatment system according to the symptoms. However, corona patients with mild or asymptomatic symptoms will be offered the option of home segregation with their consent if appropriate facilities are available in their home," the health department said.

For separation, the medical officer treating the patient has to medically certify that the patient is has mild or no symptoms.

The person opting for home quarantine should have isolation facilities at home as well as for his family members. The patient must also have a day and night care person at home. There should be communication system (telephone, mobile) between the caring person and the treating hospital, according to guidelines by the health department.

Caregivers and all close family members should take hydroxychloroquine in accordance with the protocol of medical authorities and Arogya Setu app must be operational on mobile.

It will be is mandatory to provide information about the patient to the team coming for the survey.

"The caregiver should pay close attention to the patient's health. If the patient has shortness of breath, obstruction of breathing, constant pain in the chest, pure loss of breath, bluish lips and face, seek immediate medical attention," the health department said in its statement.

Seventeen days after the onset of symptoms in a person with home detachment or 17 days after the day the sample was taken for testing if the patient has no symptoms including no fever for 10 days, he can be release from home quarantine.

