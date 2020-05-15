Home > News > India > Maharashtra allows industries to operate in Pimpri-Chinchwad with limited staff

PUNE : The Maharashtra government has allowed industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district to operate with limited staff strength amid the lockdown, said an official on Thursday.

Earlier the government had imposed restrictions on all business activities in the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), which included Pimpri-Chinchwad, as part of measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said.

After a review of the situation, the government has denotified Pimpri-Chinchwad from the region, paving the way for resumption of industrial activities in the township, he said.

Therefore, the district administration has also directed industries to start their operations but with limited staff, he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout