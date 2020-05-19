MUMBAI : Maharashtra government revised the guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown on Tuesday, allowing resumption of certain businesses in the state’s red zones but imposing stricter norms for social distancing and movement of people.

The prolonged lockdown has hurt the state's finances badly. Last week, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that the state has lost at least Rs. 35,000 crore since the lockdown and the central government should provide a relief in the form of GST refund.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the state government said that except for containment zones, from 22 May all other areas within red zones can keep both essential and non-essential shops open, with the non-essential shops being subjected to strict guidelines specified by the concerned municipal corporation.

Liquor shops can continue to be physically open even in red zones if allowed by the municipal corporation. Otherwise, liquor shops may start operating through home delivery services, said the Maharashtra government.

The shops, malls, establishments or industries, which are not allowed to open in red zone, will be permitted to remain open from 9 AM to 5 PM, only for the purpose of upkeep and maintenance of material / plant and machinery or for pre-monsoon protection activities of properties and goods, said the government.

All e-commerce activities for both essential and non-essential items will be permitted in the state.

Also, all construction sites will be allowed to remain open and operational, except in containment zones. All pre-monsoon works will also be allowed, said the state government.

Government offices will be allowed to function at 5% strength or 10 employees whichever is more.

Inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, nurses, ambulances and para medical staff will be allowed without any restriction.

For marriages and funerals gathering will be allowed irrespective of the zone category but the maximum number of guests in such gatherings cannot be more than 50, said the state government.

With over 35,058 cases as on Monday, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by covid-19 pandemic. 2033 new covid-19 patients were found on Monday in the state. Mumbai alone has recorded 21,335 positive cases as on Monday.

The government’s classified red zones include all municipal corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region including MCGM; Municipal corporation of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati. The remaining areas of the state will be considered as orange and green zones.

Even while permitting resumption of some businesses in the state, Maharashtra government has introduced fresh curbs on movement of people and vehicles.

“Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 will compulsorily be required to stay at home, except for essential and medical services," said the government.

All private offices will remain shut until further notice. For all shops in the state, the government has tightened the social distancing norms and restricted the number of customers at five at a time to prevent crowding at any shop and transmission of covid-19.

Plying of taxis, cabs under aggregators (such as Uber and Ola) and rickshaws will not be permitted at all in red zones, said the government.

Private four wheelers will be allowed to ply with only two passengers apart from the driver, but only for essential activities. For two wheelers only the rider will be allowed to move.

However, inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, nurses, ambulances and para medical staff will be allowed without any restrictions.

