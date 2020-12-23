Maharashtra allows opening of amusement parks, indoor entertainment activities

Maharashtra allows opening of amusement parks, indoor entertainment activities1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 12:18 PM IST
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 19,02,458, the state health department said.
Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed resumption of watersports, nauka vihar, amusement parks, indoor entertainment activities and also permitted reopening of tourist places outside containment zones.
The Maharashtra government on Monday had announced night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in major cities across the state from 22 December to 5 January as a precautionary measure amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in UK.
With 75 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the death toll in the state mounted to 48,876, an official said.
A total of 4,112 patients were discharged after treatment from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,94,080.
