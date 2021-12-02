The Maharashtra government is likely to amend its air travel guidelines, a day after the Centre wrote to the state saying its order was in divergence with the Covid-19 SoPs and guidelines issued by the Union government.

Iqbal Singh Chahal, the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, wrote to state chief secretary Debashish Chakravarty on Thursday with changes that can be brought into the quarantine rules.

Chahal said that only passengers from countries at ‘ultra-risk’ should be sent to mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine.

“The passengers arriving from countries at ‘ultra risk' (South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lasotho, Zimbabwe, Eswatini ) shall be de-boarded on priority and airport authority or CEO of Mumbai airport shall have separate dedicated counters for their verification and checking," reads the letter.

“Such passengers shall be sent to mandatory seven days institutional quarantine. Besides, any passenger who visited any of these ultra-risk countries during past 15 days shall be sent for Institutional quarantine for seven days," it added.

Apart from these passengers, Chahal said, all others from ‘at-risk’ countries shall be subjected to measures issued by the central government.

Further, he said that any passenger who is symptomatic on arrival should also be sent for institutional quarantine for seven days.

“An RT-PCR shall be conducted on the day of arrival (day 1) for all these passengers. After completion of seven days of institutional quarantine, a RT-PCR test shall be conducted again and if the test result is negative, they shall undergo seven days of home quarantine," the letter reads.

“If tested positive, such passengers shall be admitted to Seven Hills Hospital or dedicated private hospital," it added.

In addition to this, domestic passengers who are arriving in Maharashtra have to be double-vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR negative test carried not older than 72 hours.

“In extremely exceptional cases, RT-PCR shall be allowed for domestic passengers at Mumbai Airport on arrival," it said.

Passengers travelling by road are also required to carry a negative RT-PCR. “If it is not available, such passengers shall be screened and tested (RT-PCR/antigen) at the check posts," said Chahal.

This comes after the Centre urged the state to align its order in line with the health ministry guidelines, so that there is uniformity in the implementation of standard operating procedures (SoPs) across the country.

Maharashtra government had recently revised the guidelines for incoming international travellers amid the scare of heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron.

The state had mandated seven-day institutional quarantine for travellers arriving from 'at-risk' countries and also undergo RT-PCR test on the second, fourth and seventh day of arrival.

According to an updated list by the Centre, the countries designated as 'at-risk' are the whole of Europe, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

