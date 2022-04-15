Maharashtra: Amid water shortage in Nashik women climb down a well | Watch video

Maharashtra: Amid water shortage in Nashik women climb down a well | Watch video1 min read . 15 Apr 2022
With several parts of the country reeling under scorching heat, Rohile village in Maharashtra's Nashik is facing a water shortage and the women of the village have put their lives at stake to fetch drinking water.
Risking their lives, the women stepped into the well to fetch water.
Speaking to ANI, one of the women, Sonali, who fetched water from the well said, "Women come from 2 km distance to fetch water from the well. We have a shortage of water. Some women stepped inside the well to take out water."
A student, Priya, who studies in class 10 said that she has had to skip her classes to fetch water for her family.
"I study in standard 10. We don't have water in our village. So we go to a distant village to fetch water. Sometimes I have to skip classes for the same. I even was late for my exam once due to this water shortage as I had gone to another village to fetch water from a well there.
However, an official, Alka believes that there are 'no chances of water shortage' at least till June.
"The figures that we receive from the Collector office, according to that, we keep drinking water separately. We allocate the remaining water for irrigation purposes. So, there will be no water shortage. According to me, there should be no water shortage at least till June," she added.
