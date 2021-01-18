OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra among 3 states with the highest deaths in road accidents: Govt
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, ideally, Maharashtra should not figure in the list of the states which have reported deaths in road accidents (Photo: Mint)
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, ideally, Maharashtra should not figure in the list of the states which have reported deaths in road accidents (Photo: Mint)

Maharashtra among 3 states with the highest deaths in road accidents: Govt

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 05:01 PM IST PTI

With 11,452 deaths in 2020, Maharashtra figured among top three states that have reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents in the country, state Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Monday

MUMBAI : With 11,452 deaths in 2020, Maharashtra figured among top three states that have reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents in the country, state Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Monday.

Expressing concern, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said these figures are serious, as he launched the 32nd Road Safety Week 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
After eight years, the RBI under the current Governor Shaktikanta Das has been building up the foreign exchange (forex) reserves, which as of January 15 stood at $586.1 billion, a lifetime high

Forex intervention by RBI to touch $93 billion by March: Report

2 min read . 05:06 PM IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi govt directs officials not to rope in teachers for anything but Covid duty

2 min read . 05:04 PM IST
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, ideally, Maharashtra should not figure in the list of the states which have reported deaths in road accidents

Maharashtra among 3 states with the highest deaths in road accidents: Govt

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Indian Air Force soldiers march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. India celebrates Republic Day on Jan. 26, highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft: IAF

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

"In 2020, Maharashtra witnessed 25,456 road accidents and 11,452 road fatalities. Maharashtra is one of the three states that have reported the highest number of deaths in road accidents," Parab said at the function.

Thackeray said, ideally, Maharashtra should not figure in the list of the states which have reported deaths in road accidents.

"These figures are serious. Rather than being in top ranks, Maharashtra should not ideally figure in the list of states with road accident fatalities," he said.

The chief minister said a road safety drive should not be limited to a period of a week, fortnight, month or a year, but it should be conducted on a regular basis.

"Booster doses of road safety rules should be given at regular intervals," he said.

Thackeray further appealed to motorists to follow the "Niyam" (rules) and maintain "Sanyam" (restraint) to keep "Yam" (God of death) away.

"I have heard about a new technology which alerts drivers if they fall asleep while driving due to fatigue. I would like to examine such vehicle, if available," the chief minister said.

Thackeray said it was important to provide facilities to the public instead of only creating awareness.

Mumbai city's guardian minister Aslam Shaikh, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant and senior officials attended the function.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout