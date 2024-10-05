Tensions escalated in Amravati, Maharashtra, following controversial remarks by Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj about Prophet Mohammad. A mob demanded action, leading to injuries among 21 police officers. The police filed a case against the seer, initiated legal action against 1,200 involved in unrest.

Maharashtra News: In a recent clash in Amravati, Maharashtra, tensions flared over controversial remarks made by Hindu seer Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj regarding Prophet Mohammad. The situation escalated when a large mob gathered outside the Nagpuri Gate police station, demanding action against the seer, resulting in injuries to 21 police officers.

The police later registered a case against the Hindu seer, Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj from Ghaziabad, for his remarks against the prophet, they said.

What did Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj say? According to Siasat Daily, Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj from Uttar Pradesh made 'objectionable' comments on Prophet Muhammad a day ago. The seer said, "If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Muhammad."

According to Siasat Daily, the Hindu seer had last year said, “Akhand Hindu Rashtra was the dream of Veer Savarkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This dream should not be limited to Afghanistan; we should strive until Hindutva reaches Makkah and Kaaba."

Maharashtra Mob Demand FIR The confrontation began on Friday night around 8:15pm, as members of various organizations convened to press for the registration of a case against Narsinghanand Maharaj, who hails from Ghaziabad.

Amravati Police Commissioner Navin Chandra Reddy reported that the police had already filed an FIR related to the incident and were investigating further. After initially dispersing, the crowd returned after a video of the seer's remarks circulated on social media, reigniting their anger.

Escalation and Police Response As police attempted to calm the situation, the crowd suddenly turned aggressive, leading to a violent stone-pelting episode directed at law enforcement.

In response, senior police officials intervened, and additional forces were dispatched to manage the chaos. Despite their efforts, several officers sustained injuries, and at least 10 police vehicles were damaged during the turmoil.

Legal Actions and Prohibitory Measures In the wake of the unrest, police enacted a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which restricts gatherings of five or more people in the Nagpuri Gate area.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against approximately 1,200 individuals involved in the incident, with 26 already identified.

A senior police official said that 21 cops were injured and 10 police vans were damaged in the stone-pelting incident. "A case has been registered against 1,200 persons, of whom 26 have been identified so far. They have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are on the lookout for those who indulged in rioting," he said.

Charges Against the Hindu Seer from UP Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj is now facing serious allegations, including deliberate actions intended to outrage religious feelings and provoke communal discord. The police are actively pursuing further investigations to hold accountable those involved in the violence, emphasizing the need for peace and order in Maharashtra.