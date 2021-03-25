Maharashtra and Goa opt a creative route to tackle vaccine hesitancy

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Government also opened covid-19 vaccination for all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of any comorbid condition starting April 1, considering the age group most vulnerable to the disease.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}