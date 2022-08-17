OPEN APP
The dearness allowance (DA) for government employees in Maharashtra has increased by 3%, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on August 16. It stated that the choice was made during a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. It stated that the new DA would take effect in August itself. According to the CMO statement, the dearness allowance has been increased to 34% of the basic pay.

Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, declared on Monday that the DA for public employees will increase by 3% and that the National Food Security Act's welfare programmes would be expanded (NFSA). Speaking after raising the national flag at Modasa in the Aravalli district at a state-level event to commemorate the nation's 76th Independence Day, Patel urged people to prioritise their sense of patriotism above all else.

He announced a retroactive January 1, 2022, three percent rise in the DA for Gujarat government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. The benefit will be given to almost 9.38 lakh state government employees, panchayat employees, and pensioners, he said. According to him, this will result in an annual financial burden increase for the state government of roughly 1,400 crore.

On August 3, a proposal for a 5% DA increase for state government employees and retirees with effect from July 1 was approved by the cabinet of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. The choice was made in advance of the northeastern state's upcoming assembly election in March of the following year.

On August 1, the Madhya Pradesh government announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state's more than 7.5 lakh public employees, bringing it to 34%. According to a statement from the chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the increase will cost the exchequer an additional 625 crore.

"The government has agreed to increase the state employees' DA to 34%, bringing them into line with the Central government. Over 7.5 lakh employees will gain from this, improving their lives, but it will cost the exchequer an additional 625 crore, according to Chouhan.

