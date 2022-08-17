Maharashtra announces 3% DA hike govt employees

The dearness allowance (DA) for government employees in Maharashtra has increased by 3%, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on August 16. It stated that the choice was made during a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. It stated that the new DA would take effect in August itself. According to the CMO statement, the dearness allowance has been increased to 34% of the basic pay.

