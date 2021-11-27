Amid the new coronavirus variant Omicron causing worldwide concern, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced penalties for not following COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

The state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte said that the government was working on it in collaboration with the Mumbai civic body and Union Health Ministry.

As per an official notification, all travellers from foreign countries shall be governed by directions of the Union government while domestic travellers arriving in the state shall either be fully vaccinated or carry a negative RT-PCR test report valid for 72 hours.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said earlier that passengers from South Africa, where cases of the new variant have been found, will be quarantined and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

Any person not following CAB will be fined ₹500, new guidelines issued by the government said. If such violation by a person takes place on the premises of an organization which is supposed to impose CAB, it will be fined ₹10,000. If any organization itself fails to follow CAB, it will face a fine of ₹50,000, and frequent violations of rules will lead to its closure for the period of the pandemic.

The notification also highlighted that any violation of rules in private taxis or in public transport vehicles will lead to fine of ₹500, while owner of the transport agency shall be fined ₹10,000. Full vaccination would be mandatory for using any means of public transport.

The universal pass of the state government will be valid proof of full vaccination (having taken two doses). At public programs, shows or events, whether ticketed or non-ticketed, full vaccination would be mandatory for organizers as well as participants/viewers. Shops, malls and other locations where any service is provided, employees as well as customers will have to be fully vaccinated.

For those below 18 years of age (and hence not vaccinated), government or school-issued photo identity cards would be necessary. Adult persons who could not take the vaccine for medical reasons should carry a medical certificate. Gatherings in enclosed space will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity while those in open places will be allowed with 25 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 889 new coronavirus positive cases and 17 related fatalities, taking the tally to 66,33,612 and the death toll to 1,40,908, state health officials said. The state had added 852 cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours preceding Friday.

With 738 people being discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 64,80,799, leaving the state with 8,237 active cases, a health official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

