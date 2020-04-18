MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a one-time financial assistance of ₹2,000 each to construction workers in the state through direct benefit transfer.

Around 12 lakh construction workers in the state are expected to benefit from the move.

"According to the discussions held at the meeting of the chief minister, deputy chief minister, labor minister and concerned officials, financial assistance of ₹2,000 was decided to deposit the account in a DBT manner," said Dilip Walse Patil, Maharashtra cabinet minister for labour, and excise, in a post on Twitter.

"Construction workers do not get employment every day. Therefore, they have to face many obstacles to meet the basic needs of daily life," Walse said.

On 14 April, hundreds of migrant labourers gathered had outside the Bandra railway station, demanding that they be sent back home.

The order for deposit has been issued to the Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

On Friday, the state also allowed over 1 lakh migrant sugarcane workers to return to their villages.

Over 1.31 lakh migrants, working in around 38 sugar factories, were unable to go to home as the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March.

According to Friday’s directive, the managing directors of sugar mills will list the native village, tehsil and district of the labourers and their families living in shelters for more than 14 days.

Sugar mill owners will be responsible for transport of the labourers and will have to seek necessary permissions.. The workers will have to undergo a medical check and the district collectors of their current residence and of their native district will have to be kept informed.