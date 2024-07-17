Maharashtra news: Ahead of assembly polls, Eknath Shinde govt announces stipend for students. How much will they get?

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces stipend for students on Ashadhi Ekadashi Day: 6,000 for 12th-grade pass, 8,000 for diploma students, and 10,000 for graduates per month for 6-month internships.

Updated17 Jul 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Scheme Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana launched by Maharashtra CM to benefit 1 million youths with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 crore budget.
Scheme Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana launched by Maharashtra CM to benefit 1 million youths with ₹10,000 crore budget.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has announced a stipend for students on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi Day.

As per the plan, 12th-grade pass students will receive a monthly stipend of 6,000, diploma students will receive 8,000, and graduates will get 10,000 monthly for six-month internships.

The announcement holds significance as it comes ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024.

The Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana scheme aims to provide skill training and enhance employability. Announced during the state budget, among other welfare initiatives, the scheme received Cabinet approval on Monday. Several reports said it is expected to benefit around 1 million youths and will cost approximately 10,000 crore.

According to an official from the Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Department, the stipend amount will vary based on the beneficiaries' qualifications: 6,000 for Class 12 graduates, 8,000 for diploma holders, and 10,000 for graduates and post-graduates. Participants can work in any business or non-profit organization for a semester.

(More details awaited)

First Published:17 Jul 2024, 12:39 PM IST
