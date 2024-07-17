Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces stipend for students on Ashadhi Ekadashi Day: ₹ 6,000 for 12th-grade pass, ₹ 8,000 for diploma students, and ₹ 10,000 for graduates per month for 6-month internships.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has announced a stipend for students on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the plan, 12th-grade pass students will receive a monthly stipend of ₹6,000, diploma students will receive ₹8,000, and graduates will get ₹10,000 monthly for six-month internships.

The Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana scheme aims to provide skill training and enhance employability. Announced during the state budget, among other welfare initiatives, the scheme received Cabinet approval on Monday. Several reports said it is expected to benefit around 1 million youths and will cost approximately ₹10,000 crore.

According to an official from the Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Department, the stipend amount will vary based on the beneficiaries' qualifications: ₹6,000 for Class 12 graduates, ₹8,000 for diploma holders, and ₹10,000 for graduates and post-graduates. Participants can work in any business or non-profit organization for a semester.

(More details awaited) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!