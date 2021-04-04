OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra announces stricter Covid-19 curbs from Monday: All you need to know

After witnessing an explosion of novel coronavirus positive cases for the last few weeks, Maharashtra government on Sunday said that it will tighten the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in the state from Monday in order to mitigate the spread of the virus further. All the new curbs will be implemented starting tomorrow at 8 pm, said NCP minister Nawab Malik.

Under the new curbs, the state government announced a complete weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday apart from a tighter night curfew state-wide.

The orders come after Maharashtra reported 49,447 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest rise in a day so far, taking the tally to 29,53,523 while 277 fatalities pushed the toll to 55,656.

Mumbai city also registered 9,108 new infections, the highest spike in a single day.

Here is a lowdown on all the new and revised curbs announced by the Maharashtra government:

1) Night curfew will continue and prohibitory orders issued under section 144 will be force during the day time during the week. Only essential services will be permitted.

2) Shopping malls, bars, restaurants,small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels.

3) Theatres, drama theatres will be shut, while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding.

4) Gyms to remain closed, salons, beauty parlours to remain shut

5) Societies with 5 or more COVID cases will be declared containment zones

6) Government offices will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity.

7) Religious places will have to follow the SoPs, and public transport system will remain functional.

8) Transportation will permit passengers to travel based on their seating capacity. Rickshaw, Taxi and personal vehicles will commute with 50% seating capacity.

9) Work from home will be encouraged for offices, except for insurance, mediclaim, electricity and civic offices.

10) Industries and production sector, vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and construction sites will operate if there is an accommodation facility for workers.

11) Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh said that in the coming days, there is a possibility of a lockdown-like situation on Saturdays and Sundays.

12) There will be a restriction on visiting open spaces including garden, beaches, Gateway of India and other places on weekends.

