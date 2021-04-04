Under the new curbs, the state government announced a complete weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday apart from a tighter night curfew state-wide
After witnessing an explosion of novel coronavirus positive cases for the last few weeks, Maharashtra government on Sunday said that it will tighten the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in the state from Monday in order to mitigate the spread of the virus further. All the new curbs will be implemented starting tomorrow at 8 pm, said NCP minister Nawab Malik.
