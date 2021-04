“We had two laboratories, now it has gone up to 523, but the load on them has increased. We used to test around 85,000 samples daily; now, it has gone up to 250,000. The last time we had 2,665 Covid Care Centers. That has been increased to nearly 4,000. All types of hospital beds, including isolation, oxygenated, ICU, etc., have increased from 325,000 to 350,000. But now these facilities are burdened," he said, adding that the administration has been instructed to further ramp up the health infrastructure.