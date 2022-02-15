Maharashtra government will conduct the budget session between March 3 and March 25 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the annual budget will be tabled on March 11.

Earlier, a discussion was held to host the budget session in Nagpur but due to the MLA hostel there being used as a COVID care centre the government has decided to hold it in Mumbai, which is the norm, an official added.

With the budget session set to be held in Mumbai, all the three sessions of the state legislature in the financial year 2021-22 are hosted in Mumbai unlike in the past.

Traditionally, the winter session of the state legislature is held in Nagpur. But, last year, the state government had canceled it as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had undergone surgery and was not fit to travel. That session was held in Mumbai.

However, Opposition parties demanded that the budget session be held in Nagpur in 2022.

