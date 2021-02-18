Maharashtra: Another district imposes 10-day lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the district, the administration imposed a lockdown in Yavatmal district, starting from Thursday night, reported news agency PTI. The lockdown will be effective till 28 February. The number of coronavirus cases in the district has been on a rise since 1 February.

Schools, colleges, coaching classes will remain closed. No religious functions will be allowed during this period. Only 50 persons will be allowed at weddings.

We have decided to conduct around 500 tests per day in Yavatmal, Pandharkawda and Pusad municipal corporations, the collector added.

Earlier in the day, authorities imposed lockdown in the region from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday in Amravati district to curb the virus spread.

