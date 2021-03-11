Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday warned about strict lockdown measures in some parts of the state to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

60-year-old Thackeray was speaking after receiving the first shot of the vaccine against Covid-19 at the government-run J J Hospital in Mumbai.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057.

The state has so far reported 52,610 deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

Here are the steps taken by the Maharashtra govt to tackle the rise in Covid cases:

Nagpur

A "strict lockdown" will be enforced in Nagpur from 15 to 21 March in view of a spike in cases of coronavirus, district guardian minister Nitin Raut announced today.

The district has been reporting a spike in daily cases since the last month.

Earlier today, Raut chaired a meeting with top district officials and later told reporters that the lockdown will be enforced in the Nagpur Police Commissionerate limits from 15 to 21 March.

During the lockdown, private offices will remain closed, while government offices will work at 25% capacity, said Raut.

Shops of essential commodities will remain open, the minister said. Liquor will be sold online only during the lockdown period.

Raut said people should not move out unnecessarily.

Pune

Pune is also under the scanner to curb the spread after the spike in virus cases in the district.

Raising concern over the sudden rise in cases, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol told news agency ANI that in the first week of February, the COVID-19 cases were 1,300. However, in a month, that number reached 7,000. It's a matter of concern, said adding testing and swab collection centres are being increased in the wake of rising cases.

When asked about the imposition of lockdown in Pune, the mayor clarified, "No plan to impose lockdown but we're discussing to increase restrictions at public places."

Nashik

The Nashik district administration imposed several restrictions starting Tuesday after the number of Covid-19 cases rose in the district.

The district administration imposed restrictions in view of the rising number of cases after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation.

"It is not a lockdown. Only some restrictions have been put in place to prevent a surge in case numbers," said Collector Suraj Mandhare said later in the evening.

As per Mandhare's order, all shops and establishments, except those engaged in essential services, will be closed from 7 pm to 7 am, while permit rooms will operate at 50% capacity and down shutters at 9 pm.

Places of worship will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm and remain closed during weekends.

Schools, colleges and coaching classes in Nashik, Malegaon, Niphad and Nandgaon will remain closed from March 10 till further orders, though classes for standards X and XII will continue due to upcoming board exams, the order said.

Educational institutions in Nashik city were ordered shut till March 15 a few days ago.

Earlier scheduled examinations such as UPSC and MPSC will be held, it added.

Marriage functions that had got permission earlier will be allowed to take place till March 15 after which no new nod would be given, an official said.

Thane, Palghar

Stringent measures would be needed to curb the surge in Covid-19 infections and people should follow outbreak protocols strictly to help the administration, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation chief Vijay Suryavanshi said on Tuesday.

He said containment zones would be marked in KDMC and buildings where cases are detected will be sealed.

In Thane, 16 hotspots have been placed under lockdown till March 31, an order issued by civic chief Vipin Sharma said.

In Navi Mumbai, the owners of a marriage hall were fined ₹50,000 for social distancing and mask violations during a function held there, an official said.

The district administration in Palghar, meanwhile, banned fairs, temple festivals and other such gatherings till further notice.

Jalgaon

Amid spurt in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, authorities in Jalgaon ordered to impose 'Janata Curfew' from 11 March 8 pm to 15 March, 8 am.

However, emergency services, MPSC and other Departments' exams in the Municipal corporation limits in Jalgaon will be exempted from the curfew, said Abhijit Raut, Jalgaon (Maharashtra) District Collector.

Raut also added that enforcement of this order "will be the responsibility of Municipal Corporation and Local Police."

Violators will be liable for action under the Epidemic act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

Aurangabad

Aurangabad district had ordered night restrictions from 9 pm to 6 am from 11 March to 4 April to contain the spread of Covid-19. Along with that, there will be full lockdown on weekends, said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde.

During this period, schools, colleges, wedding halls to remain closed, he added.

The world-famous heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora, and other tourist spots in the district will also remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays, while marriages will not be allowed to be held in function halls during the lockdown period, officials said.

