Maharashtra asks govt offices to offer floral tributes to great personalities

Maharashtra asks govt offices to offer floral tributes to great personalities1 min read . 10:47 PM IST
- The great personalities include likes of Swami Vivekananda, Balasaheb Thackeray, Subhash Chandra Bose and Ma Saheb Jijau.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on 11 January issued a Government Resolution (GR) ordering all the government offices in the state to offer floral tributes at their offices on the birth anniversaries of great personalities.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on 11 January issued a Government Resolution (GR) ordering all the government offices in the state to offer floral tributes at their offices on the birth anniversaries of great personalities.
The great personalities include likes of Swami Vivekananda, Balasaheb Thackeray, Subhash Chandra Bose and Ma Saheb Jijau.
The great personalities include likes of Swami Vivekananda, Balasaheb Thackeray, Subhash Chandra Bose and Ma Saheb Jijau.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Cabinet clears revision in salary of state govt employees
ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Cabinet clears revision in salary of state govt employees
The notification dated January 10 orders the Sub-Divisional Commissioner and District Collectors in their respective offices to publicise the information regarding the organisation of the programme where flowers would be offered to these personalities.
The notification dated January 10 orders the Sub-Divisional Commissioner and District Collectors in their respective offices to publicise the information regarding the organisation of the programme where flowers would be offered to these personalities.
The notification also carried the link of the government gazette which is available on the website of the government of Maharashtra.
The notification also carried the link of the government gazette which is available on the website of the government of Maharashtra.
With ANI inputs.
With ANI inputs.