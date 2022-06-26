Maharashtra | Assam minister Ashok Singhal meets rebel MLAs; check 10 points

The turmoil in Maharashtra, triggered due to a revolt by a group of Shiv Sena MLAs led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, has shown no signs of heading towards a resolution.
Meanwhile, the situation remains tense in various parts of the state, with the police imposing section 144 in Mumbai till 10 July and in Thane city till 30 June.
CM Uddhav Thackeray has upped the ante and said those who want to leave can do so. Earlier on Friday, he also said that he is ready to quit Shiv Sena if the rebel leaders tell him to. Meanwhile, the situation remains tense in various parts of the state, with the police imposing section 144 in Mumbai till 10 July and in Thane city till 30 June.
Here are 10 updates to the story you should know now:
1. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday made a veiled attack at the rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde who have been camping at a five-star hotel in BJP-ruled Assam. In a tweet, Raut shared a picture of quote from author Rudyard Kipling which read, "Beware of overconcern for money, or position or glory. Someday you will meet a man who cares for none of these things. Then you will know how poor you are."
2. Thane District Administration had issued an order banning any kind of political procession, gathering or sloganeering in the district till June 30. Thane Police has currently imposed Sec 144 CrPC in Thane city. The Mumbai Police too has imposed section 144 of the CrPC in Maharashtra's capital city and heightened security outside the residence of Eknath Shinde, after Shiv Sena workers ransacked the office of some rebel MLAs.
3. Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the alleged 'malicious' withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 MLAs camping with him in a Guwahati hotel. "Malicious withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 MLAs". "The government is responsible for protecting them and their families," he tweets.
4. The rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde on Saturday named their group as ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’. "Our group will be called Shiv Sena Balasaheb. We will not merge with any party, said MLA Deepak Kesarkar. Kesarkar, the spokesperson of rebel leader Eknath Shinde's group, has said they have not quit Shiv Sena and possess a two-thirds majority. He also asserted that there is no role of the BJP behind their revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership. After the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs of Eknath Shinde faction on Saturday named their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb', CM Thackeray has said that the leaders are free to do as they please but no one should use the party patriarch's name. “Some people are asking me to say something but I have already said that they (rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do. I will not interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision. But no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," he said.
5. Eknath Shinde faction has asked the hotel management to extend its booking in Guwahati for two more days. Earlier the booking was till 28 June, reported news agency ANI.
6. Earlier on Saturday, rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over Shiv Sena's alliance with its "traditional rival" parties, Congress and NCP and said that they had urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to stitch a "natural alliance". The leader, however, added that there was no response from the Chief Minister which is why Eknath Shinde, who is leading the faction, "took a stand". "We are traditionally the rivals of NCP and Congress, they are our primary challengers in constituencies. We requested CM Uddhav Thackeray that natural alliance should be done," said Shiv Sena rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil in a video tweeted by Eknath Shinde.
7. Rebel leader Eknath Shinde took to Twitter to say that he is fighting this battle for the betterment of party workers. “Shiv Sena workers must understand that I want to free Shiv Sena and its workers from the clutches of MVA govt and I have been struggling for the same. This battle is for the betterment of party workers," he wrote.
8. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant claimed that some of the rebel MLAs went to Assam with Eknath Shinde due to pressure and fear and many want to come back. "Some of them (rebel MLAs) went due to pressure & fear, that's why they were taken so far to Assam. Many MLAs are calling us that they want to come back. It's Maharashtra's misfortune that when there's unemployment and inflation, some people are only concerned about getting into power. Without Shiv Sena's chief, they (rebel MLAs) can't even exist, nobody will ask them," Sawant told ANI.
9. Eknath Shinde faction has asked the hotel management to extend its booking in Guwahati for two more days. Earlier the booking was till 28 June, reported news agency ANI.
10. Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly has issued disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp currently staying in Assam's Guwahati, reported news agency ANI. All the 16 MLAs to whom the disqualification notice has been issued are supposed to file their written replies by 27 June.
