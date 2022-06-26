Maharashtra | Assam minister Ashok Singhal meets rebel MLAs; check 10 points

4. The rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde on Saturday named their group as ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’. "Our group will be called Shiv Sena Balasaheb. We will not merge with any party, said MLA Deepak Kesarkar. Kesarkar, the spokesperson of rebel leader Eknath Shinde's group, has said they have not quit Shiv Sena and possess a two-thirds majority. He also asserted that there is no role of the BJP behind their revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership. After the Shiv Sena rebel MLAs of Eknath Shinde faction on Saturday named their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb', CM Thackeray has said that the leaders are free to do as they please but no one should use the party patriarch's name. “Some people are asking me to say something but I have already said that they (rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do. I will not interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision. But no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," he said.