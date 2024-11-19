Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Know routes, schedule, stoppages, and timings of Mumbai special trains for voters

In preparation for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the Central Railway has announced special suburban train services to assist election officials, staff, and the public.

These additional services will be available on the nights of November 19-20 and November 20-21, 2024, on key suburban routes — the Main Line (CSMT-Kalyan) and the Harbour Line (CSMT-Panvel).

The special trains will make stops at all stations along these routes, ensuring convenient travel for passengers. The services aim to promote easy access for voters and election personnel, facilitating smooth participation in the democratic process.

Schedule Tuesday-Wednesday Night (November 19-20, 2024) Main Line (Down): CSMT – Kalyan Special: Departs 03:00 hrs, Arrives 04:30 hrs

Main Line (Up): Kalyan – CSMT Special: Departs 03:00 hrs, Arrives 04:30 hrs

Harbour Line (Down): CSMT – Panvel Special: Departs 03:00 hrs, Arrives 04:20 hrs

Harbour Line (Up): Panvel – CSMT Special: Departs 03:00 hrs, Arrives 04:20 hrs

Wednesday-Thursday Night (November 20-21, 2024): Main Line (Down): CSMT – Kalyan Special: Departs 01:10 hrs, Arrives 02:40 hrs

CSMT – Kalyan Special: Departs 02:30 hrs, Arrives 04:00 hrs

Main Line (Up): Kalyan – CSMT Special: Departs 01:00 hrs, Arrives 02:30 hrs

Kalyan – CSMT Special: Departs 02:00 hrs, Arrives 03:30 hrs

Harbour Line (Down): CSMT – Panvel Special: Departs 01:40 hrs, Arrives 03:00 hrs

CSMT – Panvel Special: Departs 02:50 hrs, Arrives 04:10 hrs

Harbour Line (Up): Panvel – CSMT Special: Departs 01:00 hrs, Arrives 02:20 hrs

Panvel – CSMT Special: Departs 02:30 hrs, Arrives 03:50 hrs.

These services are designed to ensure smooth and timely travel for all those involved in the electoral process, promote higher voter turnout, and facilitate the functioning of election officials.

Official leave The Mumbai district election officer has said that all businesses, establishments, and workplaces in the city are required to grant leave to their employees on Wednesday to ensure they can cast their votes in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. This directive aims to encourage maximum voter participation and make the voting process more accessible to the city's workforce, PTI reported.

"I humbly request all Mumbaikars to exercise their voting right with responsibility and in a peaceful manner," Phansalkar said in a video message on Tuesday.

Earlier, in a post on X, he appealed to the people to vote to ensure their future is in "genuine and responsible hands".

"Just keep your long leave plans aside and make sure you will not miss the opportunity of pressing the button quietly thereby discharging your responsibility," he said.

"Also spread the message to the unaware voters as to not waste their extremely important vote and do your bit in building the future of this zealous nation. Vote and spread the importance of voting," he added.