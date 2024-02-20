A special Assembly session in Maharashtra will be held on Tuesday wherein the lawmakers will be discussing the Maratha reservation issue. The decision to convene the Maharashtra Assembly special session was prompted by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on a hunger strike at Antarwali Saarati village in Jalna district.

Last week, the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission submitted a report on its survey on the social, economic, and educational backwardness of the Maratha community on Friday. Following the submission of the report, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that reservation to Marathas will be given according to the terms of the law after presenting the report during the special assembly session. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal receives threat letter Shinde said that the survey has been conducted on nearly 2-2.5 crore people. "Keeping in mind that the OBC community is not left behind in the process, the government will present the report to the cabinet committee. On February 20, we have called a special session of the assembly, after which the Maratha reservation will be given according to the terms of the law," the Maharashtra CM said. Shinde has stressed that Marathas will be given reservations without disturbing the existing quota of other communities. He urged the government Jarange to end his fast, asserting that the state government is positive about giving reservation to the community. Maratha reservation in Maharashtra: Why are OBC leaders protesting? Meanwhile, posters congratulating CM Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and the Maratha community were put on roads leading to the Vidhan Bhavan before the special session for Maratha reservation.

However, Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Sanjay Lakhe Patil has criticised the Maharashtra government for calling a special session of the state legislature on the Maratha quota issue even as a curative petition is pending in the Supreme Court.

"The Maharashtra government is employing deceptive tactics. The state's attempt to enact a law for quota is against the SC ruling," Lakhe Patil claimed.

He said he was sceptical about the Shinde government's plan to give quota based on the survey of 2.5 crore families undertaken by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission recently.

Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra govt drops cases against protesters | 10 points

The Supreme Court in 2021 struck down reservations for Marathas in college admissions and jobs in Maharashtra, saying that there were no exceptional circumstances to justify the breach of the 50 percent ceiling on overall reservations. The state filed a review plea, which was also rejected. It then filed a curative petition.

