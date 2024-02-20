Maharashtra Assembly special session today, Maratha quota likely on agenda; All you need to know
The Supreme Court in 2021 struck down reservations for Marathas in college admissions and jobs in Maharashtra, saying that there were no exceptional circumstances to justify the breach of the 50% ceiling on overall reservations
A special Assembly session in Maharashtra will be held on Tuesday wherein the lawmakers will be discussing the Maratha reservation issue. The decision to convene the Maharashtra Assembly special session was prompted by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on a hunger strike at Antarwali Saarati village in Jalna district.
However, Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Sanjay Lakhe Patil has criticised the Maharashtra government for calling a special session of the state legislature on the Maratha quota issue even as a curative petition is pending in the Supreme Court.
"The Maharashtra government is employing deceptive tactics. The state's attempt to enact a law for quota is against the SC ruling," Lakhe Patil claimed.
He said he was sceptical about the Shinde government's plan to give quota based on the survey of 2.5 crore families undertaken by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission recently.
Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra govt drops cases against protesters | 10 points
The Supreme Court in 2021 struck down reservations for Marathas in college admissions and jobs in Maharashtra, saying that there were no exceptional circumstances to justify the breach of the 50 percent ceiling on overall reservations. The state filed a review plea, which was also rejected. It then filed a curative petition.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!