Maharashtra: Assistant town planner held for taking 20 lakh bribe in Kolhapur

The assistant town planner of Kolhapur city, Maharashtra has been held by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a ₹20 lakh bribe to extend an official favour, an official said.

The complainant, who is the chairman of a yarn mill at Jangamwadi in Hatkanagle town in Kolhapur district, was first asked for a bribe of ₹45 lakh to carry out government valuation of the land for the facility, the official said on Saturday.

The mill was liquidated by the authorities after which the chairman was asked to get the land's valuation. The issue was pending with the assistant town planner, who was the concerned official.

The planner was held while accepting the ₹20 lakh bribe on Friday at the office of Join District Registrar in Kolhapur.

A case was registered against the accused, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, India has the highest bribery rate in Asia and the most number of people who use personal connections to access public services, according to a new report by corruption watchdog Transparency International.

The Global Corruption Barometer (GCB) – Asia, found that nearly 50% of those who paid bribes were asked to, while 32% of those who used personal connections said they would not receive the service otherwise.

The report is based upon the survey which was conducted between June 17 and July 17 in 2020 in India with a sample size of 2,000.

After India, Cambodia has the second highest bribery rate at 37%, followed by Indonesia (30%) while the Maldives and Japan maintain the lowest overall bribery rate (2%), followed by South Korea (10%) and Nepal (12%).

India is also at 77th position with a score of 45 in a global list that measures business bribery risks of 2020.

