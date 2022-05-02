At least 25 people have died in Maharashtra due to suspected heatstroke in 2022 which is the highest in six years, health department data revealed. Before this, a high number of heatstroke deaths were recorded in 2016 when 19 people died due to it.

The health department also informed, a total of 381 cases of heatstroke were reported to the health department till May 1, 2022. The highest number of deaths due to heatstroke has been reported in Nagpur with 11 deaths, followed by 5 in Aurangabad and 4 in Nashik. Nagpur division has 300 cases which are the highest in the state.

Meanwhile, the parts of the state are likely to witness severe heatwave conditions for the next couple of days. As per the Met department, arts of north Madhya Maharashtra which comprises Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar districts will experience a heatwave between May 4 to May 6. Other regions like Konkan and Goa area, Marathwada and South Madhya Maharashtra will not see any heatwave-like conditions.

Regarding the situation, Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai, told new agency ANI, though Marathwada will not experience a heatwave the maximum temperature in the region will remain high and close to 40 degrees Celsius or above.

"The reason of heatwave in north Madhya Maharashtra is because of warm and dry waves from northwest India and western disturbances which is the main source of rainfall during this period, have been largely dry," Dr Sarkar added.

Several parts of the country are reeling under the severe heatwave conditions for the few weeks with the mercury soaring high and average maximum temperature reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in the northwest and central India respectively.