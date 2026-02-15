Maharashtra ATS launches major search operations; raids 21 locations in Yavatmal, Ahilyanagar

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday morning initiated a massive search operation across nearly 21 different locations based on specific intelligence regarding extremist activities.

The Maharashtra ATS launched extensive searches across the districts of Yavatmal and Ahilyanagar. Based on specific intelligence regarding extremist elements, the ATS has been conducting raids since Sunday morning at approximately 21 different locations.

These operations include searches at 14 sites within the Pusad and Umarkhed areas of Yavatmal, along with seven additional locations in Ahilyanagar, as the squad continues its investigative sweep.

In January, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested Idhu Islam, a close associate of Chhangur Baba, from Nagpur in connection with its investigation into an alleged religious conversion racket operating in the state.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of local police and the Maharashtra ATS and UP ATS. As per the statement, Idhu Islam played a key role in managing funds and logistics for the conversion network.

In October last year, in a major development in the ongoing probe into the Pune ISIS module case, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), along with the Pune police, conducted extensive searches across multiple parts of the city.

According to a press statement issued by Maharashtra ATS, "In connection with the investigation of the accused arrested in C.R. no. 7/2023 of ATS, the anti-terrorism squad (ATS), Maharashtra state, Mumbai, on 09/10/2025, conducted searches and inquiries at the houses and offices of 19 suspected individuals in the areas of Kondhwa, Khadak, Khadki, Wanwadi, and Bhosari."

The case was linked to the arrest of several individuals accused of being part of a sleeper ISIS module operating in Maharashtra. The suspects were reportedly involved in radicalisation, recruitment and fabrication of explosive devices as part of a larger terror conspiracy.