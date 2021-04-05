The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation commissioner, Astik Kumar Pandey, who took his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine last month, has tested positive for the virus, a civic official said on Monday.

Pandey's Covid report had come positive on Sunday. He has mild symptoms and is currently under home isolation, reported news agency PTI.

Several instances of people testing positive after getting both the shots of the vaccine have been reported recently.

However, according to the director and medical superintendent of RML Hospital, Dr Rana Anil Kumar Singh, no death has been reported and severity of Covid is also reduced after inoculation.

"If you look at the statistics, those who got vaccinated then scant minority do contract the virus and get infected. One thing is clear that there is not a single case of those who got vaccinated and contracted the disease died. If by chance you contract the disease, you have got practical immunity against fatality," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Secondly those who are vaccinated then if they contract virus then it never takes severe form. In many cases, people will never even get to know that they have contracted the virus. Those who got vaccinated may contract the disease but the disease doesn't take serious form in them," he added.

Earlier, Dr Randeep Guleria, director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), had stated that the two doses of the vaccine will have to be taken 28 days apart and protective levels of antibodies generally would develop two weeks after the second dose.

Cases in Aurangabad

The district reported 1,508 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking its tally to 88,489, an official said.

The new cases include 887 from Aurangabad city and 621 from rural areas of the district, he said.

Thirty deaths due to the infection were also reported on Sunday, pushing the toll in the district to 1,788, he said.

A total of 1,458 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 71,340, he said.

As of now, there are 15,361 active Covid-19 cases in the district, he added.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has kept function halls in the city on standby for converting them into Covid-19 care centres if required, municipal health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar said.

"Currently, there are 800 beds available with us (in civic-run facilities) and 1,000 more can be arranged in case of an emergency. If they are get occupied, we will start arranging facilities in the function halls also, where we can manage about 2,000 patients," the official said.

She said they have adequate staff for the purpose.

With the vaccination process being opened up for people aged 45 and above, the municipal corporation has set up immunisation centres in all 115 civic wards of the city, the official said.

She said their aim is to inoculate over one lakh people in two weeks.

"Each ward comprises about 10,000 residents and nearly 30 per cent of them are above 45 years of age. We are planning to reach out to all of them to get them vaccinated," she said.

