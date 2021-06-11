The Latur civic administration has declared auto-rickshaw drivers, grocery and medical shop owners, newspaper vendors and bank employees as frontline workers, enabling them to get vaccinated on priority.

"During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, auto drivers, bank employees, medical and grocery shop owners, newspaper distributors worked without a break. They come in contact with many people. Therefore, the Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) has declared them as frontline workers," read a statement issued on Thursday.

The officials have asked people from the group to obtain a certificate from their associations or offices for getting the vaccine at five designated centres in Latur city.

The decision comes in the backdrop of Maharashtra initiating a detailed five-level unlock plan, providing relief to the residents and traders in areas where Covid-19 cases have dipped considerably.

As per the state government's plan, the easing of restrictions in a phased manner is being implemented based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in districts and cities.

The public health department is required to declare the positivity rate and oxygen beds occupation percentage for each district every Thursday.

At the time of implementation of the plan on Monday, Latur fell in the Level 1 category. This means that the positivity rate in the district is less than 5% and occupancy of oxygenated beds is below 25%.

The Covid-19 case count in the Latur district reached 89,731 on Thursday evening with the addition of 59 cases, while the death toll has gone up to 2,323. There are 785 active cases at present, another official said.

Cases in Maharashtra

The state on Thursday reported 12,207 coronavirus cases and 393 fatalities, taking the infection count to 58,76,087 and the death toll to 1,03,748.

A total of 11,449 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 56,08,753. The state's recovery rate is 95.45% and the fatality rate is 1.77%.

Thursday's case count is slightly higher than what the state had been reporting over the last three days. The number of daily cases in Maharashtra had dipped to around 10,000 in the past few days.

