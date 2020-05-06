Home > News > India > Maharashtra awaiting ICMR guidelines on reducing quarantine period
Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope & Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visit Dharavi Quarantine facility, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope & Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visit Dharavi Quarantine facility, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra awaiting ICMR guidelines on reducing quarantine period

1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2020, 06:51 PM IST PTI

  • Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that the state government was conducting about 8,000 tests per day
  • Health Minister Rajesh Tope cited a new study, as per which, the government can administer only one test instead of the two tests before discharging patients

MUMBAI : The Maharashtragovernment is awaiting fresh guidelines from the ICMR on reducing the 14-day institutional quarantine period, which is the current protocol for coronavirus patients and suspected cases, to seven days, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

He also cited a new study, as per which, the government can administer only one test instead of the two tests before discharging patients.

"I am aware of a new study that suggests seven-day quarantine period for those who are kept in institutional facilities by the government," Tope told a Marathi news channel.

Stating that two tests have to be performed on patients in a gap of 24 hours before discharging them, the minister said, as per the new study, the government can release a patient after conducting one test only.

"It will save time and testing kits for the government," Tope said.

"We are waiting for official communication in this regard from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi," he said.

Meanwhile, Tope informed that the state government was conducting about 8,000 tests per day, as a result of which more coronavirus positive cases are getting detected.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
(File photo) A man stands near an IBM logo (Reuters)

Covid-19: ICMR deploys IBM Watson assistant for frontline testing facilities

2 min read . 04 May 2020
Neighbourhood shops have won praise for the way they have remained open and managed to deliver essentials home (Photo: Hindustan Times)

Odd-even formula for essential shops in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

1 min read . 03:44 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout