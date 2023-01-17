Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday that global investors were keen to work with the state, attracted by good infrastructure, business climate and government support. The CM is currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting and has signed MoUs worth ₹1.36 lakh crore with global investors in just two days.
Shinde said that investors will soon visit Mumbai to put their plans into action.
"This is a big achievement for our government. These investment decisions are made only when the investors have got faith in a government and they are convinced about our potential," he said.
"Whatever they want, we are ready to offer and the state government is fully committed to fulfilling all their genuine demands. Road connectivity is one of our biggest assets and industry is also getting attracted to our state because of our access control roads," Shinde told news agency PTI.
He opined that subsidies, better infrastructure and faster clearances were also ‘magnets’ giving Maharashtra an edge over other states when it came to attracting investors.
While Maharashtra has been an industrialised state for quite some time, Shinde said that there was huge potential in various new areas including data centres, logistics, pharmaceuticals and renewable energy.
“Our government is committed to fulfilling all genuine demands of investors in timely manner. We are pro-industry, pro-people," he added.
This year's WEF Annual Meeting features several states including Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu presenting their own investment destination profiles. They have been allotted their own pavilions, in addition to three separate pavilions set up by the central government.
(With inputs from agencies)
