Bombay HC restrains political parties from calling Maharashtra Bandh; Uddhav Thackeray warns ‘withdraw cases, or…’

Livemint
Published23 Aug 2024, 04:06 PM IST
The Bombay High Court has restrained all political parties and individuals from calling a ‘Maharashtra bandh’ amid outrage over the Badlapur sexual assault case. The development came even as members of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi reiterated calls for a strike against “perversion”.

“Arrests are still taking place in Badlapur. The cases against the protesters must be withdrawn or else we have to hit the streets,” Thackeray insisted on Friday.

 

First Published:23 Aug 2024, 04:06 PM IST
