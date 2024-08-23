Bombay HC restrains political parties from calling Maharashtra Bandh; Uddhav Thackeray warns ‘withdraw cases, or…’

The Bombay High Court has restrained all political parties and individuals from calling a ‘Maharashtra bandh’ amid outrage over the Badlapur sexual assault case. The development came even as members of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi reiterated calls for a strike against “perversion”.
“Arrests are still taking place in Badlapur. The cases against the protesters must be withdrawn or else we have to hit the streets,” Thackeray insisted on Friday.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess