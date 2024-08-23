BREAKING NEWS
Bombay HC restrains political parties from calling Maharashtra Bandh; Uddhav Thackeray warns ‘withdraw cases, or…’
- Maharashtra Bandh: Bombay HC to 'restrain' political parties from proceeding with strike
The Bombay High Court has restrained all political parties and individuals from calling a ‘Maharashtra bandh’ amid outrage over the Badlapur sexual assault case. The development came even as members of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi reiterated calls for a strike against “perversion".
“Arrests are still taking place in Badlapur. The cases against the protesters must be withdrawn or else we have to hit the streets," Thackeray insisted on Friday.