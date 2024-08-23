Maharashtra Bandh: MVA withdraws call after Bombay HC says strike ‘may cripple life’

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole announced peaceful protests against the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government, with black flags and bands around their mouth, after the HC restrained political parties from proceeding with the Maharashtra bandh scheduled for August 24.

Livemint
Updated23 Aug 2024, 07:39 PM IST
Maharashtra Bandh: The Mahavikas Aghadi placed Maharashtra Bandh (strike) banners around Shiv Sena Bhavan in the Dadar area on Friday in response to the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls by male staff at a school in Badlapur. However, after the Bombay High Court issued a restraining order against political parties from calling for a bandh, Mahavikas Aaghadi withdrew the strike.Mumbai, India.23, 2024.
Maharashtra Bandh: The Mahavikas Aghadi placed Maharashtra Bandh (strike) banners around Shiv Sena Bhavan in the Dadar area on Friday in response to the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls by male staff at a school in Badlapur. However, after the Bombay High Court issued a restraining order against political parties from calling for a bandh, Mahavikas Aaghadi withdrew the strike.Mumbai, India.23, 2024.

Mumbai news: Opposition leaders and workers will hold peaceful demonstrations and tie black bands around their mouth on Saturday as a mark of protest against the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra over a sexual abuse incident in a school, the Congress said on Friday after a Bombay High Court ruling on bandh in the state.

Also Read | Maharashtra Bandh: Bombay HC issues restrain order; Uddhav Thackeray says…

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and workers will protest against the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government with black flags and black band tied around their mouth at different locations in the state. Earlier in the day, the HC restrained political parties and individuals from proceeding with the Maharashtra bandh scheduled for August 24 or on any future date.

Also Read | Badlapur sexual assault: FIR against school for not complying with POCSO Act

The opposition MVA, which consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), had called for a state-wide shutdown on Saturday to protest against the alleged sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district.

"Respecting the court's view, we will peacefully protest against the government between 11 am and noon with black flags and black bands tied around our mouth," Patole said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Bandh 2024: Here is what’s open and what’s closed on August 24

He said the decision was taken after consulting NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said the Maharashtra government shall take all necessary steps to prevent a bandh.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 07:39 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMaharashtra Bandh: MVA withdraws call after Bombay HC says strike ‘may cripple life’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.00-267.00
      Chennai
      73,890.00450.00
      Delhi
      72,888.00-481.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.0020.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue