Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra Bandh: MVA withdraws call after Bombay HC says strike ‘may cripple life’

Maharashtra Bandh: MVA withdraws call after Bombay HC says strike ‘may cripple life’

Livemint

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole announced peaceful protests against the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government, with black flags and bands around their mouth, after the HC restrained political parties from proceeding with the Maharashtra bandh scheduled for August 24.

Maharashtra Bandh: The Mahavikas Aghadi placed Maharashtra Bandh (strike) banners around Shiv Sena Bhavan in the Dadar area on Friday in response to the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls by male staff at a school in Badlapur. However, after the Bombay High Court issued a restraining order against political parties from calling for a bandh, Mahavikas Aaghadi withdrew the strike.

Mumbai news: Opposition leaders and workers will hold peaceful demonstrations and tie black bands around their mouth on Saturday as a mark of protest against the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra over a sexual abuse incident in a school, the Congress said on Friday after a Bombay High Court ruling on bandh in the state.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and workers will protest against the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government with black flags and black band tied around their mouth at different locations in the state. Earlier in the day, the HC restrained political parties and individuals from proceeding with the Maharashtra bandh scheduled for August 24 or on any future date.

The opposition MVA, which consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), had called for a state-wide shutdown on Saturday to protest against the alleged sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district.

"Respecting the court's view, we will peacefully protest against the government between 11 am and noon with black flags and black bands tied around our mouth," Patole said.

He said the decision was taken after consulting NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said the Maharashtra government shall take all necessary steps to prevent a bandh.

