Mumbai Police will deploy the maximum manpower at their disposal on the streets on Monday to prevent any untoward incident during the Maharashtra bandh

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - the ruling coalition of Shiv Sena, National Congress Party and Congress in Maharashtra - has called for a state-wide bandh on October 11 to protest against the violence and killing in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Police deployment will be increased in state capital Mumbai to fend off any mishap during the bandh. The three ruling allies have clarified that the bandh was not state government-sponsored, but called by the parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Police will deploy the maximum manpower at their disposal on the streets on Monday to prevent any untoward incident during the Maharashtra bandh, and patrolling will be intensified.

"Three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 500 Home Guard personnel and 400 men from the Local Arms units are already deployed as additional manpower for the ongoing Navratri festival security. But, keeping the bandh in mind, Mumbai Police will use the maximum manpower to tackle any situation. Police bandobast will be (stepped up) on streets on Monday," a senior police official told PTI.

The bandh will come into force from Sunday midnight. Apart from emergency services, including hospitals, ambulance, medical stories and milk supply, everything else is expected to be closed in the state. The three parties have asked shopkeepers to keep their establishments closed of their volition.

Meanwhile, traders have decided to keep the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Pune closed in support of the Maharashtra bandh. Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ association has declared that all fruit, vegetable, onion and potato markets will remain closed on Monday. The traders’ union has also appealed to all the members to shutter operations on Monday.

The Kisan Sabha has extended support to the bandh and said its workers in 21 districts of the state are coordinating with like-minded organisations to ensure that the bandh gets good response.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on October 3. The farmers died after being knocked down by vehicles reportedly carrying BJP workers, after which an angry mob allegedly lynched some people in these vehicles.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party will participate with full force in the October 11 bandh in Maharashtra. He said it was necessary to wake people up against the "anti-farmer" policies of the Central government. He said that shutdown has been called to show the state's solidarity with farmers.

The workers of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are meeting citizens with an appeal to participate in the bandh wholeheartedly and express their solidarity with farmers, said NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik.

“The BJP-led central government has allowed the loot of agriculture produce through the three newly-enacted farm laws and now the kin of its minister is killing farmers. We have to show solidarity with the cultivators," he said.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the Maharashtra bandh. Leader of Opposition in the state Devendra Fadnavis said that the ruling parties are politicising the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

