Maharashtra Bandh 2024: Will schools, colleges, banks open on August 24? Here is what’s open and what’s closed

Maharashtra Bandh 2024: The Maha Vikas Aghadi has announced a Maharashtra Bandh on August 24 in response to Badlapur sexual assault case

Livemint
Published23 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST
Maharashtra Bandh 2024: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a 'Maharashtra Bandh' for August 24
Maharashtra Bandh 2024: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a ’Maharashtra Bandh’ for August 24

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a 'Maharashtra Bandh' for August 24 to protest the alleged sexual assault of two young girls at a Badlapur school in Thane district. The decision was made during a meeting on Wednesday that also addressed seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly elections.

Who all are supporting Maharashtra bandh?

MVA allies – Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated, "People in Maharashtra are upset, and FIRs have been filed against the protesters. On August 24, the MVA will call for a Maharashtra Bandh in response to the Badlapur incident."

NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad commented, "This government is unconstitutional. With the rise in criminal activities, a Maharashtra Bandh is necessary."

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat added, "We have called for a Bandh on August 24 due to the seriousness of the Badlapur incident."

Maharashtra Bandh: What's open and what's closed

Maharashtra Bandh on August 24: Will schools and colleges be closed on August 24?

The government hasn’t notified us about closures, so they will operate as usual. However, institutions that usually close on Saturdays will be shut.

Maharashtra Bandh on August 24: buses and metros

Opposition parties have called the Maharashtra Bandh, but the Maharashtra government has not supported it. Therefore, buses and metros are expected to run as usual.

Maharashtra Bandh on August 24: Are banks closed?

Banks will be closed nationwide this Saturday, August 24, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. According to RBI rules, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, national holidays, and regional holidays.

 

Badlapur sexual abuse case

The incident has sparked significant outrage in Badlapur. On August 17, police arrested an attendant for allegedly abusing two minor girls. A large protest was held at Badlapur Railway Station, where demonstrators pelted stones at the police. Following the protest, Maharashtra Police arrested over 40 individuals and filed an FIR against 300 people for stone-pelting, disrupting train services, and lathi charges on Tuesday.

Bharat Bandh 2024 on August 21

21 organisations nationwide called the Bharat Bandhin response to a Supreme Court ruling. On August 1, the Court determined that states have the constitutional authority to create sub-classifications within Scheduled Castes (SCs), a diverse group, to provide targeted reservations for more socially and educationally disadvantaged castes.

-With agency inputs

.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra Bandh 2024: Will schools, colleges, banks open on August 24? Here is what’s open and what’s closed

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.000.00
      Chennai
      73,440.000.00
      Delhi
      73,369.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue